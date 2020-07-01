5415 Badger Bend

Amenities

Great SW Austin Single-Story Home! 3bd/2ba Home in Great Location! - >>>> Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/3AkcaqgYHrE <<<<



Charming single story home in a great southwest Austin neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Excellent location with easy access to highways! Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the entire home - NO CARPET. Ganite tops in kitchen AND baths, with new tile backsplash. Big backyard, w/shade trees + shed.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Austin - Westcreek

YEAR BUILT: 1984



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in southwest Austin!

- Hard surface floors in the entire home - NO CARPET!

- Mature shade trees in front + back yard

- Very well cared for home



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



