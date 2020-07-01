All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 5 2020

5415 Badger Bend

5415 Badger Bend · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Badger Bend, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great SW Austin Single-Story Home! 3bd/2ba Home in Great Location! - >>>> Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/3AkcaqgYHrE <<<<

Charming single story home in a great southwest Austin neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Excellent location with easy access to highways! Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the entire home - NO CARPET. Ganite tops in kitchen AND baths, with new tile backsplash. Big backyard, w/shade trees + shed.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Austin - Westcreek
YEAR BUILT: 1984

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in southwest Austin!
- Hard surface floors in the entire home - NO CARPET!
- Mature shade trees in front + back yard
- Very well cared for home

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3520367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Badger Bend have any available units?
5415 Badger Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Badger Bend have?
Some of 5415 Badger Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Badger Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Badger Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Badger Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Badger Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Badger Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Badger Bend offers parking.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have a pool?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have accessible units?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Badger Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Badger Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

