All apartments in Austin
5412 George St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 13
5412 George St
5412 George Street
No Longer Available
Location
5412 George Street, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great 3 bed 2 bath in quiet section of S. Auatin! Se habla espanol - 3 bed 2 bath
WILL NOT LAST
SECTION 8 OK
SE HABLA ESPANOL!!
CALL TODAY!
(RLNE4948865)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5412 George St have any available units?
5412 George St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5412 George St currently offering any rent specials?
5412 George St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 George St pet-friendly?
No, 5412 George St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5412 George St offer parking?
No, 5412 George St does not offer parking.
Does 5412 George St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 George St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 George St have a pool?
No, 5412 George St does not have a pool.
Does 5412 George St have accessible units?
No, 5412 George St does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 George St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 George St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 George St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 George St does not have units with air conditioning.
