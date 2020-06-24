Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5409 Sunshine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5409 Sunshine Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5409 Sunshine Dr
5409 Sunshine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5409 Sunshine Drive, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large fenced in backyard, original hard wood floors and spacious bedrooms make this home a great find.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have any available units?
5409 Sunshine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5409 Sunshine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Sunshine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Sunshine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr offer parking?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have a pool?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have accessible units?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Sunshine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Sunshine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin