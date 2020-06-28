All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:57 PM

5407 Link Avenue

5407 Link Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Link Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS IS NOT FRONT HOUSE - MUST USE ALLEY AND ENTER AT LEFT SIDE GARAGE. Fantastic 1-bedroom apartment built in 2015 with living room (no shared walls), full kitchen with energy efficient appliances, utility closet with stackable washer & dryer. Apartment also offers 1-Garage parking via the alley access and small fenced in area for pets.Just two blocks to the North Loop shopping area, I-35 / 183, in the thriving North Central Austin area, minutes to Downtown Austin. THIS IS NOT FRONT HOUSE - MUST USE ALLEY AND ENTER AT LEFT SIDE GARAGE.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Link Avenue have any available units?
5407 Link Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5407 Link Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Link Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Link Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Link Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Link Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Link Avenue offers parking.
Does 5407 Link Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 Link Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Link Avenue have a pool?
No, 5407 Link Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Link Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5407 Link Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Link Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 Link Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 Link Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 Link Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
