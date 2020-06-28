5407 Link Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS IS NOT FRONT HOUSE - MUST USE ALLEY AND ENTER AT LEFT SIDE GARAGE. Fantastic 1-bedroom apartment built in 2015 with living room (no shared walls), full kitchen with energy efficient appliances, utility closet with stackable washer & dryer. Apartment also offers 1-Garage parking via the alley access and small fenced in area for pets.Just two blocks to the North Loop shopping area, I-35 / 183, in the thriving North Central Austin area, minutes to Downtown Austin. THIS IS NOT FRONT HOUSE - MUST USE ALLEY AND ENTER AT LEFT SIDE GARAGE.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.