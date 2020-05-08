All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5402 Golden Canary Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5402 Golden Canary Lane

5402 Golden Canary Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Golden Canary Ln, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MARCH 5th: Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan. Covered patio looking and small fenced yard. Large kitchen features ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a center island opening up to the living room. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity in the bathroom. Full size w/d included.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE4675245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have any available units?
5402 Golden Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5402 Golden Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Golden Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Golden Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane offer parking?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 Golden Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
