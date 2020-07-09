Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM
5401 Evans
5401 Evans Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
5401 Evans Ave, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute house in fantastic location. Walk to lots of shops and places to eat from this 4 BR + 3.5 Bath Home with an extra office. Yard, Garage and storage too...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 Evans have any available units?
5401 Evans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5401 Evans currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Evans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Evans pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Evans is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5401 Evans offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Evans offers parking.
Does 5401 Evans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Evans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Evans have a pool?
No, 5401 Evans does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Evans have accessible units?
No, 5401 Evans does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Evans have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Evans does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Evans have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Evans does not have units with air conditioning.
