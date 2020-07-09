All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5360 Burnet Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5360 Burnet Rd
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:23 AM

5360 Burnet Rd

5360 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5360 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13ffdeb0ba ---- About AMLI 5350 AMLI 5350 provides luxury living set in the heart of Austin\'s historic Rosedale, Allandale and Brentwood neighborhoods. With ground floor restaurant and retail space and exciting surroundings, our apartments offer convenience and a true city feel without the chaos of living downtown. AMLI 5350 is centrally located in the chic Burnet Road corridor. Our well-located apartments are convenient to major employment, eclectic shopping, a variety of restaurants and beautiful parks. Easy access to major highways allows for a quick commute north or south to Downtown Austin.Residents of our apartment rentals enjoy exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool with poolside dining at grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, a resident business center, and a resident lounge with flat screen TV. AMLI 5350 apartments also offer tranquil courtyards and a multi-level parking garage. AMLI 5350\'s 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments boast gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; full-size washer/dryer connections; spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs; walk-in closets and more. Some of our select apartment rentals feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens; vaulted ceilings; walk-in closets; private patio or balconies; and beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 Burnet Rd have any available units?
5360 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5360 Burnet Rd have?
Some of 5360 Burnet Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5360 Burnet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5360 Burnet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5360 Burnet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5360 Burnet Rd offers parking.
Does 5360 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 Burnet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 Burnet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5360 Burnet Rd has a pool.
Does 5360 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
No, 5360 Burnet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5360 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin