5308 Golden Canary Lane Available 07/05/20 Newly Constructed: 4 BR / 3 BA Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Close to Mueller - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan. Covered patio looking and small fenced yard. Large kitchen features ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a center island opening up to the living room. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity in the bathroom. Full size w/d included.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE4610690)