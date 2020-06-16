All apartments in Austin
5308 Golden Canary Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5308 Golden Canary Lane

5308 Golden Canary Lane · (512) 576-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5308 Golden Canary Lane, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5308 Golden Canary Lane · Avail. Jul 5

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
5308 Golden Canary Lane Available 07/05/20 Newly Constructed: 4 BR / 3 BA Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Close to Mueller - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan. Covered patio looking and small fenced yard. Large kitchen features ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a center island opening up to the living room. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity in the bathroom. Full size w/d included.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE4610690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have any available units?
5308 Golden Canary Lane has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have?
Some of 5308 Golden Canary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Golden Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Golden Canary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Golden Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does offer parking.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Golden Canary Lane has a pool.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
