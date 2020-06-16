All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5308 Golden Canary Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5308 Golden Canary Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5308 Golden Canary Lane

5308 Golden Canary Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pecan Springs Springdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5308 Golden Canary Ln, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Now: Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan. Covered patio looking and small fenced yard. Large kitchen features ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a center island opening up to the living room. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity in the bathroom. Full size w/d included.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE4610690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have any available units?
5308 Golden Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5308 Golden Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Golden Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Golden Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane offer parking?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Golden Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin