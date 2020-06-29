5307 Woodrow AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location!!! Brentwood Are (Central Austin Location) Large Mastersuite, spacious kitchen & dining.Lrg private back yard w/nice back porch & arbor w/lots of shade perfect for family and friends gatherings. Wood floors throughout the home, enjoy the window cordless light filter classic top-down bottom-up blackout shades. Spacious bedrooms and an extra room that can be used for office/bedroom. Easy access to al major roads, hospitals, public transportation, and convenient shopping.