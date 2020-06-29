All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

5307 Woodrow AVE

5307 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location!!! Brentwood Are (Central Austin Location) Large Mastersuite, spacious kitchen & dining.Lrg private back yard w/nice back porch & arbor w/lots of shade perfect for family and friends gatherings. Wood floors throughout the home, enjoy the window cordless light filter classic top-down bottom-up blackout shades. Spacious bedrooms and an extra room that can be used for office/bedroom. Easy access to al major roads, hospitals, public transportation, and convenient shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Woodrow AVE have any available units?
5307 Woodrow AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Woodrow AVE have?
Some of 5307 Woodrow AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Woodrow AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Woodrow AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Woodrow AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Woodrow AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5307 Woodrow AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Woodrow AVE offers parking.
Does 5307 Woodrow AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Woodrow AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Woodrow AVE have a pool?
No, 5307 Woodrow AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Woodrow AVE have accessible units?
No, 5307 Woodrow AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Woodrow AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Woodrow AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

