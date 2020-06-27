Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
528 Blackberry DR
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM
528 Blackberry DR
528 Blackberry Drive
·
Location
528 Blackberry Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 3/2/2 Hill Country white rock home with large beautiful shade trees. Located close to William Cannon & 1st St not far from Williams Elementary School & Dittmar Recreation Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 Blackberry DR have any available units?
528 Blackberry DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 528 Blackberry DR currently offering any rent specials?
528 Blackberry DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Blackberry DR pet-friendly?
No, 528 Blackberry DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 528 Blackberry DR offer parking?
No, 528 Blackberry DR does not offer parking.
Does 528 Blackberry DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Blackberry DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Blackberry DR have a pool?
No, 528 Blackberry DR does not have a pool.
Does 528 Blackberry DR have accessible units?
No, 528 Blackberry DR does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Blackberry DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Blackberry DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Blackberry DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Blackberry DR does not have units with air conditioning.
