5205 Leralynn St. Available 08/07/19 5205 Leralynn- 3/2 for August - 3/2 house near the intramural fields. Quick access to Lamar or straight shot down 51st to Duval or IH35. Just minutes to local shopping, coffee shops and bars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5205 Leralynn St. have any available units?
5205 Leralynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Leralynn St. have?
Some of 5205 Leralynn St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Leralynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Leralynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Leralynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 Leralynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 5205 Leralynn St. offer parking?
No, 5205 Leralynn St. does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Leralynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Leralynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Leralynn St. have a pool?
No, 5205 Leralynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Leralynn St. have accessible units?
No, 5205 Leralynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Leralynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Leralynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.