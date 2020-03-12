513 Pecan Grove Road, Austin, TX 78704 Travis Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small, quaint complex only minutes to Soco~First floor efficiency unit~ Fresh flooring and interior paint~Laundry facilities onsite~Water paid by owner~Wonderful, friendly neighbors~Clean and ready to go~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have any available units?
513 Pecan Grove Road #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have?
Some of 513 Pecan Grove Road #207's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Pecan Grove Road #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 is pet friendly.
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 offer parking?
No, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 does not offer parking.
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have a pool?
No, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 does not have a pool.
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have accessible units?
No, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Pecan Grove Road #207 does not have units with dishwashers.