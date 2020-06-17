513 E Slaughter Ln 125087

Amenities
New 2017 Luxury 1Bd | W/D Cnct | SouthPark Meadows - Property Id: 111666
Community Features: Resort-Style Swimming Pools, Tanning Deck & Multiple Conversation Areas, Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature, Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Areas, Golf Putting Green, Dog Park, Bocce Ball Court, Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available, Professionally Equipped Athletic Centers with HDTV. Easy Online Rent Pay. On-site Storage Space Available. Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance, Open Floor Plans. Pet-Friendly and WiFi Available.
Apartment Features: Granite Counter Tops *, Full-Size W/D Connections, Expansive 9' Ceilings, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Built-In Desk w/Internet Accessibility *, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Framed Mirrors in Bathroom, Faux-Wood 2" Blinds, Gourmet Kitchen Island *, Terrace/Balcony, Under Counter Lighting.
Call/Text: 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111666
Property Id 111666
(RLNE5444512)