Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:15 AM

513 E Slaughter Ln 125087

513 East Slaughter Lane · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 East Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 125087 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
New 2017 Luxury 1Bd | W/D Cnct | SouthPark Meadows - Property Id: 111666

Community Features: Resort-Style Swimming Pools, Tanning Deck & Multiple Conversation Areas, Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature, Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Areas, Golf Putting Green, Dog Park, Bocce Ball Court, Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available, Professionally Equipped Athletic Centers with HDTV. Easy Online Rent Pay. On-site Storage Space Available. Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance, Open Floor Plans. Pet-Friendly and WiFi Available.

Apartment Features: Granite Counter Tops *, Full-Size W/D Connections, Expansive 9' Ceilings, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Built-In Desk w/Internet Accessibility *, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Framed Mirrors in Bathroom, Faux-Wood 2" Blinds, Gourmet Kitchen Island *, Terrace/Balcony, Under Counter Lighting.

Call/Text: 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111666
Property Id 111666

(RLNE5444512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have any available units?
513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have?
Some of 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 currently offering any rent specials?
513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 is pet friendly.
Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 offer parking?
Yes, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 does offer parking.
Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have a pool?
Yes, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 has a pool.
Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have accessible units?
No, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 E Slaughter Ln 125087 has units with dishwashers.
