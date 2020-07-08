5123 Concho Creek Bend, Austin, TX 78735 East Oak Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate lease home in popular Travis Country. Spacious, clean, and full of natural light. Lovely manicured yard both front and back with mature landscaping. Hot tub in back yard is a bonus amenity. Yard and spa maintained by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have any available units?
5123 Concho Creek BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Concho Creek BND have?
Some of 5123 Concho Creek BND's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Concho Creek BND currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Concho Creek BND is not currently offering any rent specials.