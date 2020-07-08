All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:37 PM

5123 Concho Creek BND

5123 Concho Creek Bend · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Concho Creek Bend, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
hot tub
Immaculate lease home in popular Travis Country. Spacious, clean, and full of natural light. Lovely manicured yard both front and back with mature landscaping. Hot tub in back yard is a bonus amenity. Yard and spa maintained by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have any available units?
5123 Concho Creek BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Concho Creek BND have?
Some of 5123 Concho Creek BND's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Concho Creek BND currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Concho Creek BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Concho Creek BND pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Concho Creek BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND offer parking?
No, 5123 Concho Creek BND does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Concho Creek BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have a pool?
No, 5123 Concho Creek BND does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have accessible units?
No, 5123 Concho Creek BND does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Concho Creek BND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 Concho Creek BND has units with dishwashers.

