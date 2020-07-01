All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

5100 Lott AVE

5100 Lott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Lott Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, modern, and cozy! Complete remodel has walk-in closet, double vanity, frameless shower in master. Super energy efficient electric/plumbing/AC/windows, Nest, Ring Doorbell, tankless h20 heater. All new appliances. Chef set up w/ convection oven. Built-in office desk and mood lighting. High ceilings and original wood floors. AMAZING yard space perfect for entertaining or relaxing! The wood fence creates a large private space with a huge covered outdoor living area with electricity + water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Lott AVE have any available units?
5100 Lott AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Lott AVE have?
Some of 5100 Lott AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Lott AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Lott AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Lott AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Lott AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5100 Lott AVE offer parking?
No, 5100 Lott AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Lott AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Lott AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Lott AVE have a pool?
No, 5100 Lott AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Lott AVE have accessible units?
No, 5100 Lott AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Lott AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Lott AVE has units with dishwashers.

