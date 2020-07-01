5100 Lott AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, modern, and cozy! Complete remodel has walk-in closet, double vanity, frameless shower in master. Super energy efficient electric/plumbing/AC/windows, Nest, Ring Doorbell, tankless h20 heater. All new appliances. Chef set up w/ convection oven. Built-in office desk and mood lighting. High ceilings and original wood floors. AMAZING yard space perfect for entertaining or relaxing! The wood fence creates a large private space with a huge covered outdoor living area with electricity + water.