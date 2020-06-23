All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

510 West 18th Street Unit 108

510 W 18th St · No Longer Available
Location

510 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
510 West 18th Street Unit 108 Available 08/08/20 UT TOWNHOUSE 2/2 - MULTI-LEVEL WITH GARAGE - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - $2300 - SELF CONTAINED TOWN HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE. MLK AND GUADALUPE. 3 BLOCKS TO Mc COMBS
AND PCL. ONE BLOCK TO TARGET. WOOD FLOORS AND CARPET. UPDATED APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY POOL
CONTROLLED ACCESS . UNIQUE LIVING . UNIQUE LOCATION

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4143925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have any available units?
510 West 18th Street Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have?
Some of 510 West 18th Street Unit 108's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
510 West 18th Street Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 West 18th Street Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
