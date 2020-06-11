All apartments in Austin
510 E. Stassney Ln

510 East Stassney Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Nine-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

Open kitchens with Breakfast Bar

Full Size Washers and Dryers

Large Patios or Balconies

Walk-In Closets

Sunrooms and Garden or Bay Windows

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Controlled Access Community

Beautiful Greenbelt and Creek Views

Two Swimming Pools and Spa

Convenient Reserved Covered Parking

Illuminated Dog Park

Barbecue Lounge Area with Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pit

Professional Business Center

Accommodating Fitness Center

24-Hour Maintenance

Cable and Internet ready

Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

