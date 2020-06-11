510 E. Stassney Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.
Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.
Apartment Amenities
Nine-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Open kitchens with Breakfast Bar
Full Size Washers and Dryers
Large Patios or Balconies
Walk-In Closets
Sunrooms and Garden or Bay Windows
Community Amenities
Controlled Access Community
Beautiful Greenbelt and Creek Views
Two Swimming Pools and Spa
Convenient Reserved Covered Parking
Illuminated Dog Park
Barbecue Lounge Area with Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pit
Professional Business Center
Accommodating Fitness Center
24-Hour Maintenance
Cable and Internet ready
Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)