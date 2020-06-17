Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
509 Zennia Street - B
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 Zennia Street - B
509 Zennia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
509 Zennia Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom, middle unit in tri-plex. All hard surface floors, sky light, common washer and dryer, close to UT. Owner allows pets upon owner approval, $200 pet deposit and $300 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Zennia Street - B have any available units?
509 Zennia Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 509 Zennia Street - B have?
Some of 509 Zennia Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 509 Zennia Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
509 Zennia Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Zennia Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Zennia Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 509 Zennia Street - B offer parking?
No, 509 Zennia Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 509 Zennia Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Zennia Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Zennia Street - B have a pool?
No, 509 Zennia Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 509 Zennia Street - B have accessible units?
No, 509 Zennia Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Zennia Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Zennia Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
