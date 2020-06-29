507 PRESSLER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Live in the heart of downtown Austin near West 5th and 6th street where you'll have quick access to Whole Foods, nightlife, great dining and Lady Bird Lake! This highly walkable neighborhood will satisfy all your urban needs and the on-site amenities will satisfy your recreation and entertainment desires. Head to the TV/Wii lounge and play a game of foosball or workout anytime in the high-end fitness center. Other features include elevator access, electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour dry cleaning service, BBQ areas, the largest pool in downtown Austin, a rooftop sundeck, beautiful courtyards, a business center and so much more. The gorgeous apartment homes feature open floor plans, stylish bamboo or stained concrete flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, high ceilings, a washer and dryer and Monte Carlo ceiling fans! You've got to see it all with your own eyes! This downtown dreamy community can be your next home sweet home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.