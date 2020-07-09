All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
505 West 7th Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

505 West 7th Street

505 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
505 West 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You turn on your new 70’’ Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red “Breaking News” ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP). The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It’s a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building…..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. ….and that person….is it….no, it can’t be you wonder as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead…..It’s you….you’re the one on the tablet. And that building...it’s your building. Things just got interesting. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Expansive balconies in every residence Stylish quartz countertops 42-inch custom wood cabinetry Built-in microwave and ovens Unique pendant lighting Under-mount stainless steel sinks Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen Spacious walk-in closets Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home Built-in computer workstations Nickel finished hardware 10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout French door refrigerators and flat top ranges Contemporary wood-style flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Expansive sun deck with infinity pool 24-hour fitness studio Floor-to-ceiling windows 7-level private parking garage Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas Electric car charging stations Luxury guest suite Pet-friendly community Relaxing terrace patios Valet dry cleaning 24-hour emergency maintenance 24-hour package locker provided by Luxer One Complimentary Whole Foods delivery Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station Complimentary bike available Cyber business lounge and boardroom LEED certified Friendly on-site concierge Resident lounge Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace _____________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142712 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 7th Street have any available units?
505 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 7th Street have?
Some of 505 West 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 West 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 West 7th Street offers parking.
Does 505 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 West 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 505 West 7th Street has a pool.
Does 505 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

