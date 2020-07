Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Schedule a time to visit this adorable 3 bedroom 1 buathroom in South Austin. This home has updated floors and paint througout. There is a spacious kitchen. Great to make a meal for the family or to host. There is plenty of parking for you and your guests. Washer and dryer is included. You will not find a cuter home. Perfect for your family, and your cute pet as well.