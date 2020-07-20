From IH35, Exit Slaughter, Go West on Slaughter, Turn Right onto South 1st, Turn Right onto Dittmar Rd. House on Right. From South 1st and William Cannon, south on South 1st, Turn Left onto Dittmar Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have any available units?
503 W Dittmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 503 W Dittmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
503 W Dittmar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.