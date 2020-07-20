All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 503 W Dittmar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
503 W Dittmar Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

503 W Dittmar Rd

503 W Dittmar Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 W Dittmar Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
From IH35, Exit Slaughter, Go West on Slaughter, Turn Right onto South 1st, Turn Right onto Dittmar Rd. House on Right. From South 1st and William Cannon, south on South 1st, Turn Left onto Dittmar Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have any available units?
503 W Dittmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 503 W Dittmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
503 W Dittmar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 W Dittmar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd offer parking?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have a pool?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 W Dittmar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 W Dittmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 W Dittmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin