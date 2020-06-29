503 E 6th St.

Amenities
This spacious and bright studio features a queen memory foam mattress and a queen sleeper sofa. Its fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay and located in one of Austins trendy East Austin neighborhoods.
Walking/biking distance to coffee shops, grocery store, restaurants, cocktail bars, train station, and scooter/bike rentals.
Discounted rates for longer stays both weekly and monthly.
The Space
This brand new apartment features modern decor, luxury finishes, and resort-style amenities.
During your stay you will be able to relax on the balcony, hang out by the pool, or explore the city from this East Austin central location.
Full kitchen includes oven, stovetop, microwave, full fridge, and all the basic utensils youd need for a quick meal.
French press, coffee, and tea
Starbucks coffee available to guests in the clubhouse next to the pool
Complimentary bottled water and wine on arrival
Washer/dryer in unit
Extra linens
Iron and ironing board
One bed with queen size memory foam mattress + queen size couch conversion
Clean towels, basic toiletries, hair dryer
Cruelty free shampoo/conditioner & body wash
Smart TV with Netflix. Hulu, etc. Sorry no cable.