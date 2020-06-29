503 E 6th St.

Amenities

This spacious and bright studio features a queen memory foam mattress and a queen sleeper sofa. Its fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay and located in one of Austins trendy East Austin neighborhoods.



Walking/biking distance to coffee shops, grocery store, restaurants, cocktail bars, train station, and scooter/bike rentals.



Discounted rates for longer stays both weekly and monthly.



The Space

This brand new apartment features modern decor, luxury finishes, and resort-style amenities.



During your stay you will be able to relax on the balcony, hang out by the pool, or explore the city from this East Austin central location.



Full kitchen includes oven, stovetop, microwave, full fridge, and all the basic utensils youd need for a quick meal.

French press, coffee, and tea

Starbucks coffee available to guests in the clubhouse next to the pool

Complimentary bottled water and wine on arrival

Washer/dryer in unit

Extra linens

Iron and ironing board

One bed with queen size memory foam mattress + queen size couch conversion

Clean towels, basic toiletries, hair dryer

Cruelty free shampoo/conditioner & body wash

Smart TV with Netflix. Hulu, etc. Sorry no cable.