Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

503 E 6th St.

503 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
pool
This spacious and bright studio features a queen memory foam mattress and a queen sleeper sofa. Its fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay and located in one of Austins trendy East Austin neighborhoods.

Walking/biking distance to coffee shops, grocery store, restaurants, cocktail bars, train station, and scooter/bike rentals.

Discounted rates for longer stays both weekly and monthly.

The Space
This brand new apartment features modern decor, luxury finishes, and resort-style amenities.

During your stay you will be able to relax on the balcony, hang out by the pool, or explore the city from this East Austin central location.

Full kitchen includes oven, stovetop, microwave, full fridge, and all the basic utensils youd need for a quick meal.
French press, coffee, and tea
Starbucks coffee available to guests in the clubhouse next to the pool
Complimentary bottled water and wine on arrival
Washer/dryer in unit
Extra linens
Iron and ironing board
One bed with queen size memory foam mattress + queen size couch conversion
Clean towels, basic toiletries, hair dryer
Cruelty free shampoo/conditioner & body wash
Smart TV with Netflix. Hulu, etc. Sorry no cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E 6th St. have any available units?
503 E 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E 6th St. have?
Some of 503 E 6th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
503 E 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E 6th St. pet-friendly?
No, 503 E 6th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 503 E 6th St. offer parking?
No, 503 E 6th St. does not offer parking.
Does 503 E 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E 6th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E 6th St. have a pool?
Yes, 503 E 6th St. has a pool.
Does 503 E 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 503 E 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 E 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
