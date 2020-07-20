5010 Joshua Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This beautifully-maintained South Austin home is conveniently located with quick access to I-35 and 71. Open plan with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, stone fireplace, large-screen TV mount, plus newer HVAC and water heater. Master suite has walk-in closet and large shower head. Lovely private backyard with patio, shed (with lawnmower). Google Fiber available! 1–2 pets welcome.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security deposit $1700. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.