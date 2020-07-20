All apartments in Austin
5010 Joshua Court
5010 Joshua Court

5010 Joshua Court · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Joshua Court, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
This beautifully-maintained South Austin home is conveniently located with quick access to I-35 and 71. Open plan with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, stone fireplace, large-screen TV mount, plus newer HVAC and water heater. Master suite has walk-in closet and large shower head. Lovely private backyard with patio, shed (with lawnmower). Google Fiber available! 1–2 pets welcome.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security deposit $1700. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Joshua Court have any available units?
5010 Joshua Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Joshua Court have?
Some of 5010 Joshua Court's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Joshua Court currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Joshua Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Joshua Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Joshua Court is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Joshua Court offer parking?
No, 5010 Joshua Court does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Joshua Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Joshua Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Joshua Court have a pool?
No, 5010 Joshua Court does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Joshua Court have accessible units?
No, 5010 Joshua Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Joshua Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Joshua Court does not have units with dishwashers.
