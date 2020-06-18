Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 501 Harris Ave..
501 Harris Ave.
501 Harris Avenue
No Longer Available
501 Harris Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
501 Harris Ave. Available 07/01/20 North Campus 2x1 -
(RLNE5486442)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Harris Ave. have any available units?
501 Harris Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 501 Harris Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
501 Harris Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Harris Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Harris Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 501 Harris Ave. offer parking?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 501 Harris Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Harris Ave. have a pool?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 501 Harris Ave. have accessible units?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Harris Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Harris Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Harris Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
