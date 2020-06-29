Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5007 Ave G
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5007 Ave G
5007 Avenue G
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5007 Avenue G, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1/1 Garage Apartment - 1 bedroom unit, no garage access. Wood flooring, spacious kitchen, small pets okay. Available for mid-late February move in.
(RLNE5488110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 Ave G have any available units?
5007 Ave G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5007 Ave G have?
Some of 5007 Ave G's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5007 Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Ave G offers parking.
Does 5007 Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Ave G have a pool?
No, 5007 Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Ave G have accessible units?
No, 5007 Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
