Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5000 Richmond Ave - B

5000 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Richmond Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
All utilities paid by tenant
No Pets Allowed
Verifiable Income of at least 3x monthly rent
Rent History: At least two prior rentals
A valid Drivers License and Social Security Card
30-day notice required for move-out

Application Located at: www.struhallproperties.com
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have any available units?
5000 Richmond Ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have?
Some of 5000 Richmond Ave - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Richmond Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Richmond Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Richmond Ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Richmond Ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B offer parking?
No, 5000 Richmond Ave - B does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Richmond Ave - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have a pool?
No, 5000 Richmond Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 5000 Richmond Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Richmond Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Richmond Ave - B has units with dishwashers.
