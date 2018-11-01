All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5000 Delores Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5000 Delores Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

5000 Delores Ave

5000 Delores Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
MLK-183
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5000 Delores Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
5000 Delores Ave Available 05/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom East Side Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom East Side Home ~ Tile throughout ~ 1-Car garage with a 2-car covered carport covering the driveway ~ HVAC system installed in 2018 ~ Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space ~ Recently installed wood and steel reinforced perimeter fencing ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE4618055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Delores Ave have any available units?
5000 Delores Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Delores Ave have?
Some of 5000 Delores Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Delores Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Delores Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Delores Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Delores Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Delores Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Delores Ave does offer parking.
Does 5000 Delores Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Delores Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Delores Ave have a pool?
No, 5000 Delores Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Delores Ave have accessible units?
No, 5000 Delores Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Delores Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Delores Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin