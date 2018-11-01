Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

5000 Delores Ave Available 05/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom East Side Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom East Side Home ~ Tile throughout ~ 1-Car garage with a 2-car covered carport covering the driveway ~ HVAC system installed in 2018 ~ Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space ~ Recently installed wood and steel reinforced perimeter fencing ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



