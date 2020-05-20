500 East Riverside Drive - 229

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill google fiber

3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in prime downtown location with view of town lake. Spacious bedrooms, balcony access from dining room and master bedroom. Unit has washer and dryer with 2 covered parking spaces. Minutes away from great restaurants, entertainment, night life and you can walk out and have immediate access to town lake trails or go canoeing on the lake. Rent includes water, trash and parking. Unit is wired for Google Fiber. Pet friendly, 25 lbs limit. No aggressive breeds.



Rental Terms: 12 - 24 months. Electronically Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent and Security Deposit. Pet deposit $300 and Non-refundable Pet Fee $300 plus $25/mo pet rent. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.



Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. All application fee payments are made electronically via Zelle at info@austara.com or Venmo at @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.

There are 2 pools, 2 courtyards, large trees, natural surroundings, barbecue grills, canoe storage and lake access, lush landscaping and communal picnic tables.