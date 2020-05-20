All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

500 East Riverside Drive - 229

500 East Riverside Drive · (512) 827-7262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in prime downtown location with view of town lake. Spacious bedrooms, balcony access from dining room and master bedroom. Unit has washer and dryer with 2 covered parking spaces. Minutes away from great restaurants, entertainment, night life and you can walk out and have immediate access to town lake trails or go canoeing on the lake. Rent includes water, trash and parking. Unit is wired for Google Fiber. Pet friendly, 25 lbs limit. No aggressive breeds.

Rental Terms: 12 - 24 months. Electronically Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent and Security Deposit. Pet deposit $300 and Non-refundable Pet Fee $300 plus $25/mo pet rent. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.

Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. All application fee payments are made electronically via Zelle at info@austara.com or Venmo at @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.
There are 2 pools, 2 courtyards, large trees, natural surroundings, barbecue grills, canoe storage and lake access, lush landscaping and communal picnic tables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have any available units?
500 East Riverside Drive - 229 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have?
Some of 500 East Riverside Drive - 229's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 currently offering any rent specials?
500 East Riverside Drive - 229 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 is pet friendly.
Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 offer parking?
Yes, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 does offer parking.
Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have a pool?
Yes, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 has a pool.
Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have accessible units?
No, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 East Riverside Drive - 229 has units with dishwashers.
