All apartments in Austin
492 W. 3rd
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
492 W. 3rd
492 West 3rd Street
No Longer Available
Location
492 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1613370a1 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 492 W. 3rd have any available units?
492 W. 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 492 W. 3rd have?
Some of 492 W. 3rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 492 W. 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
492 W. 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 W. 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 492 W. 3rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 492 W. 3rd offer parking?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not offer parking.
Does 492 W. 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 W. 3rd have a pool?
Yes, 492 W. 3rd has a pool.
Does 492 W. 3rd have accessible units?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 492 W. 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.
