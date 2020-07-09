All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 AM

492 W. 3rd

492 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

492 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1613370a1 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 W. 3rd have any available units?
492 W. 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 492 W. 3rd have?
Some of 492 W. 3rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 W. 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
492 W. 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 W. 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 492 W. 3rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 492 W. 3rd offer parking?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not offer parking.
Does 492 W. 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 W. 3rd have a pool?
Yes, 492 W. 3rd has a pool.
Does 492 W. 3rd have accessible units?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 492 W. 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 W. 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.

