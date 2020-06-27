Rent Calculator
4907 Cana Cv - A
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:27 PM
4907 Cana Cv - A
4907 Cana Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
4907 Cana Cove, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location. Nice back yard. Fresh paint throughout, hard tile throughout on bottom floor, fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A have any available units?
4907 Cana Cv - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4907 Cana Cv - A have?
Some of 4907 Cana Cv - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4907 Cana Cv - A currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Cana Cv - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Cana Cv - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 Cana Cv - A is pet friendly.
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Cana Cv - A offers parking.
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Cana Cv - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A have a pool?
No, 4907 Cana Cv - A does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A have accessible units?
No, 4907 Cana Cv - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Cana Cv - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Cana Cv - A has units with dishwashers.
