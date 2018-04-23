All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4905 Richmond Avenue

4905 Richmond Avenue · (512) 758-9381
Location

4905 Richmond Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute,newly renovated home close to downtown Austin - Property Id: 270558

Cute, newly renovated 3-bedroom with a bonus room in the highly desirable 78745 zip. Convenient to Ben White, IH 35 and Mopac, Central Market & shopping, close to downtown! New roof, new windows & doors, new AC, new water heater, new fixtures, newly painted interior, exterior and fence. Huge ‘man cave' shed in the backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270558
Property Id 270558

(RLNE5740672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
4905 Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 4905 Richmond Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 4905 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4905 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 4905 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4905 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
