4905 Richmond Avenue

Amenities
Cute,newly renovated home close to downtown Austin - Property Id: 270558
Cute, newly renovated 3-bedroom with a bonus room in the highly desirable 78745 zip. Convenient to Ben White, IH 35 and Mopac, Central Market & shopping, close to downtown! New roof, new windows & doors, new AC, new water heater, new fixtures, newly painted interior, exterior and fence. Huge ‘man cave' shed in the backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270558
Property Id 270558
(RLNE5740672)