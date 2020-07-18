4900 Summerset TRL

Amenities
Immaculate & beautifully maintained 4/2 bath,1 story. Rare Westcreek Subdivision. Home offering light & bright rooms, freshly painted neutral colors. Kitchen w/ Silestone countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, abundant cabinets, big pantry. Large great room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Remodeled master bath with new walk-in spa shower. Walk-in closets. Huge backyard deck, large shade trees, backs to greenbelt. Walk to Patton Elementary, Small Middle School.Zoned to Austin High School.