Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

4900 Summerset TRL

4900 Summerset Trail · (512) 529-8763
Location

4900 Summerset Trail, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1647 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Immaculate & beautifully maintained 4/2 bath,1 story. Rare Westcreek Subdivision. Home offering light & bright rooms, freshly painted neutral colors. Kitchen w/ Silestone countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, abundant cabinets, big pantry. Large great room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Remodeled master bath with new walk-in spa shower. Walk-in closets. Huge backyard deck, large shade trees, backs to greenbelt. Walk to Patton Elementary, Small Middle School.Zoned to Austin High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Summerset TRL have any available units?
4900 Summerset TRL has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Summerset TRL have?
Some of 4900 Summerset TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Summerset TRL currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Summerset TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Summerset TRL pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Summerset TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4900 Summerset TRL offer parking?
No, 4900 Summerset TRL does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Summerset TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Summerset TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Summerset TRL have a pool?
No, 4900 Summerset TRL does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Summerset TRL have accessible units?
No, 4900 Summerset TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Summerset TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Summerset TRL has units with dishwashers.
