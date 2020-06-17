All apartments in Austin
49 Rainey St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

49 Rainey St

49 Rainey Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Well-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes

Innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

Spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake.

Natural silver finished appliances

42" custom cabinets

Wood-style flooring in living room and kitchen areas

Generous bedrooms with plush carpeting that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting

Impressive walk-in closets

Luxury bathrooms with granite countertops and soaking tubs

Latest in fiberoptics technologies

Select residences include: floor to ceiling windows, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, spacious verandas and mecco shades

In Home Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24- hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service

Cyber lounge with complimentary Starbucks coffee station

Outdoor grilling station with television lounge

9 Story Gated vehicle parking garage

Bicycle storage

Private Garages

Pet-friendly living

Private, climate controlled storage facilites

24-Hour Package Pickup Service

24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service

Windsor Communities Mobile App

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Online Payments Available

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

24-Hour ATM

Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Recycling Program

Onsite Management

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Rainey St have any available units?
49 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Rainey St have?
Some of 49 Rainey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
49 Rainey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Rainey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Rainey St is pet friendly.
Does 49 Rainey St offer parking?
Yes, 49 Rainey St does offer parking.
Does 49 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Rainey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 49 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 49 Rainey St have accessible units?
Yes, 49 Rainey St has accessible units.
Does 49 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.
