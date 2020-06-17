49 Rainey St

Amenities

Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.



Apartment Amenities



Well-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes



Innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright



Spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake.



Natural silver finished appliances



42" custom cabinets



Wood-style flooring in living room and kitchen areas



Generous bedrooms with plush carpeting that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting



Impressive walk-in closets



Luxury bathrooms with granite countertops and soaking tubs



Latest in fiberoptics technologies



Select residences include: floor to ceiling windows, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, spacious verandas and mecco shades



In Home Washer and Dryer



Community Amenities



24- hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service



Cyber lounge with complimentary Starbucks coffee station



Outdoor grilling station with television lounge



9 Story Gated vehicle parking garage



Bicycle storage



Private Garages



Pet-friendly living



Private, climate controlled storage facilites



24-Hour Package Pickup Service



24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service



Windsor Communities Mobile App



Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



Online Payments Available



Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas



24-Hour ATM



Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Recycling Program



Onsite Management



