Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4821 East Riverside Drive

4821 East Riverside Drive · (512) 357-8110
Location

4821 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$969

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Start The Fall In Your New Home!!!!! Homes With YARDS Starting as low as $969. 1/2 OFF 1st Months Rent!!!! This Riverside area community is in the heart of everything, and put you close to anything AUSTIN!! Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators. Contact Nathan(Apartment Experts) 512-576-9232 to schedule a viewing [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582047 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 East Riverside Drive have any available units?
4821 East Riverside Drive has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 East Riverside Drive have?
Some of 4821 East Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 East Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4821 East Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 East Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 East Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4821 East Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 4821 East Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4821 East Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 East Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 East Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4821 East Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 4821 East Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4821 East Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 East Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 East Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
