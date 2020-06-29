4805 Prock LN

Amenities
Smart casual new construction in Central East Austin whistles magic! Open designs complimented by clever architectural details. Texas sized 2 story vaulted ceilings, massive glass designs, abundance of natural light - splashing out on finish details including; stained concrete, stone, custom tile work, wood flooring and integrated indoor/outdoor living designs. 2 car covered parking and private yard. Perfect for the couple or roommate scenario people ready to vibe in Central East Austin!