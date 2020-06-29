All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4805 Prock LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4805 Prock LN
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

4805 Prock LN

4805 Prock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
MLK-183
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4805 Prock Lane, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Smart casual new construction in Central East Austin whistles magic! Open designs complimented by clever architectural details. Texas sized 2 story vaulted ceilings, massive glass designs, abundance of natural light - splashing out on finish details including; stained concrete, stone, custom tile work, wood flooring and integrated indoor/outdoor living designs. 2 car covered parking and private yard. Perfect for the couple or roommate scenario people ready to vibe in Central East Austin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Prock LN have any available units?
4805 Prock LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Prock LN have?
Some of 4805 Prock LN's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Prock LN currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Prock LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Prock LN pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Prock LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4805 Prock LN offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Prock LN offers parking.
Does 4805 Prock LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Prock LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Prock LN have a pool?
No, 4805 Prock LN does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Prock LN have accessible units?
No, 4805 Prock LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Prock LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Prock LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin