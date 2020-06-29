4805 Prock LN

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking new construction

Smart casual new construction in Central East Austin whistles magic! Open designs complimented by clever architectural details. Texas sized 2 story vaulted ceilings, massive glass designs, abundance of natural light - splashing out on finish details including; stained concrete, stone, custom tile work, wood flooring and integrated indoor/outdoor living designs. 2 car covered parking and private yard. Perfect for the couple or roommate scenario people ready to vibe in Central East Austin!