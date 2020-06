Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated duplex on corner lot in sought after Westgate subdivision. Durable Tile wood appearance floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, Washer and Dryer, recently painted and more! Tons of natural light. Large & private backyard perfect for unwinding or entertaining. Just a short walk to Central Market, Regal Cinemas, Amys Ice Cream, and Juiceland. Down the street from all of the great eateries and shopping South Lamar has to offer.