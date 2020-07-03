All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1

4801 S Congress Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4801 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Two Bedroom Corner Unit In Heart Of South Congress - Live the condo lifestyle in this two bedroom unit at the Bel Air condo complex! in the heart of bustling South Congress "SOCO" featuring commercial grade construction!

(RLNE2435842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have any available units?
4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have?
Some of 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 is pet friendly.
Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 offer parking?
Yes, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 offers parking.
Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have a pool?
No, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have accessible units?
No, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 South Congress Avenue Unit C-1 has units with dishwashers.
