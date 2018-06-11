Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

New Mueller Townhome for Rent in Austin, 4722 Berkman Dr -

3 story townhome in highly sought after Mueller area. 4 bedrooms, 3 and half bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Built in 2015 with all the upgrades including gourmet kitchen, hard surface countertops, custom flooring, and stainless appliances. This unit comes with a washer and dryer plus refrigerator. The townhome is in walking distance to Mueller HEB, shopping, bars and restaurants. Townhomes in this area don't last so don't miss your opportunity.



No Cats Allowed



