Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623

4711 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4711 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
New Build, Beautiful Build 2/2 - Property Id: 190683

This brand new build is luxury at it's finest. Located just minutes from downtown, Town Lake and the Hike & Bike Trail this property is perfect for those who want to be close to the action.

I have lived in Austin 36 years, I know this city inside and out. I am reliable and prompt in my responses, call or text ANYTIME. Plus my services are FREE TO YOU! Emailing me works as well. If this particular property isn't what you're looking for I have a database of apartments that covers the entire city. I am also a licensed real estate agent so if purchasing a home is in your future we can discuss that as well. Let me help you find your next home!

Listing# 2484623

-Michael Tipton/Austin Local-
-Citywide Realty-
-512-466-1542/Call/Text-

Check out more of my listings:
https://showmojo.com/dashboard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190683
Property Id 190683

(RLNE5648241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have any available units?
4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have?
Some of 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 currently offering any rent specials?
4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 is pet friendly.
Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 offer parking?
No, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 does not offer parking.
Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have a pool?
No, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 does not have a pool.
Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have accessible units?
No, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 E Riverside Dr 2484623 has units with dishwashers.

