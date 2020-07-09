Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4709 Avenue H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4709 Avenue H
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4709 Avenue H
4709 Avenue H
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4709 Avenue H, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4709 Avenue H Available 08/04/19 Charming 2/1 House in Hyde Park - Quaint, quiet location, but close to all that Hyde Park has to offer! Large deck in the backyard, great for entertaining!
(RLNE3683000)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4709 Avenue H have any available units?
4709 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4709 Avenue H have?
Some of 4709 Avenue H's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4709 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Avenue H pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Avenue H is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 4709 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 4709 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 4709 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Avenue H has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin