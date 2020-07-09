Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4709 Avenue H Available 08/04/19 Charming 2/1 House in Hyde Park - Quaint, quiet location, but close to all that Hyde Park has to offer! Large deck in the backyard, great for entertaining!



(RLNE3683000)