4704 Duval St

Amenities

Fabulous new construction, wood floors thru-out, natural quartz stone countertops thru-out, gourmet kitchen w/ island, gas range, microwave & refrigerator, & washer/dryer set provided, 1 guest bedroom down with full bath plus master & guest bedrm up all with en-suite private bathrooms, master features large walk-in closet, private fenced backyard, plus secured carport w/ garage door for security. The driveway can accommodate 1-2 more vehicles. Ceiling fans in all bedrms, liv rm, & tankless water heater.