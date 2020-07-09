All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:41 AM

4704 Duval St

4704 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous new construction, wood floors thru-out, natural quartz stone countertops thru-out, gourmet kitchen w/ island, gas range, microwave & refrigerator, & washer/dryer set provided, 1 guest bedroom down with full bath plus master & guest bedrm up all with en-suite private bathrooms, master features large walk-in closet, private fenced backyard, plus secured carport w/ garage door for security. The driveway can accommodate 1-2 more vehicles. Ceiling fans in all bedrms, liv rm, & tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Duval St have any available units?
4704 Duval St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Duval St have?
Some of 4704 Duval St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Duval St currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Duval St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Duval St pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Duval St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4704 Duval St offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Duval St offers parking.
Does 4704 Duval St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 Duval St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Duval St have a pool?
No, 4704 Duval St does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Duval St have accessible units?
No, 4704 Duval St does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Duval St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Duval St does not have units with dishwashers.

