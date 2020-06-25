Amenities

4702 Ledesma Rd, Unit A Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in East Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in East Austin ~ Newer Construction w/Beautiful Finishes Throughout ~ Open Living/Dining/Kitchen w/High Ceilings & Wood Flooring ~ Spacious Kitchen w/Ample Cabinet Storage, Silestone Countertops, Glass Tile Back-splash, Center Island & Stainless Appliances ~ Large Master Upstairs w/2 Walk-In Closets & Gorgeous Full Size Shower ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Large Screened in Back Patio ~ 1 Car Carport w/Garage Door w/Opener & Extra Storage ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Many Great Restaurants



