4702 Ledesma Rd, Unit A
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4702 Ledesma Rd, Unit A

4702 Ledesma Road · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Ledesma Road, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4702 Ledesma Rd, Unit A Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in East Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in East Austin ~ Newer Construction w/Beautiful Finishes Throughout ~ Open Living/Dining/Kitchen w/High Ceilings & Wood Flooring ~ Spacious Kitchen w/Ample Cabinet Storage, Silestone Countertops, Glass Tile Back-splash, Center Island & Stainless Appliances ~ Large Master Upstairs w/2 Walk-In Closets & Gorgeous Full Size Shower ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Large Screened in Back Patio ~ 1 Car Carport w/Garage Door w/Opener & Extra Storage ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Many Great Restaurants

(RLNE4885338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

