Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

4701 STAGGERBRUSH

4701 Staggerbrush Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 Staggerbrush Road, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Everything you want and everything you need is located in one brilliant South Austin community! The amenities here are endless and completely unique! You'll have access to a soccer field, tennis courts with free lessons, swimming pools, an indoor sports court, a huge fully-equipped fitness center, sand volleyball courts, jogging trails, a playground, children's activity center, movie theater room and so much more. The location puts you minutes from 290, MoPac and William Cannon, a beautiful area to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have any available units?
4701 STAGGERBRUSH has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have?
Some of 4701 STAGGERBRUSH's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 STAGGERBRUSH currently offering any rent specials?
4701 STAGGERBRUSH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 STAGGERBRUSH pet-friendly?
No, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH offer parking?
No, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH does not offer parking.
Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have a pool?
Yes, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH has a pool.
Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have accessible units?
No, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 STAGGERBRUSH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 STAGGERBRUSH does not have units with dishwashers.
