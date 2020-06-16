All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD.

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Need a beautiful community to fit your lifestyle? Tour this beauty today! The fantastic location puts you close to William Cannon, Mopac and 290 and near public transportation, great shopping, dining, schools and entertainment! Amenities include volleyball, a jogging trail, dog run, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, playground and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have any available units?
4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have?
Some of 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. offer parking?
No, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. has a pool.
Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity