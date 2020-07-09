All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

Community Amenities

* Covered Parking
* Garages
* Gated Entrance
* Laundry Facilities
* Cable/Satellite TV
* Fitness Center
* Swimming Pool
* Pets (with Limitations)
* Short Term Lease
* Playground
* Business Center
* Discount

Apartment Amenities

* Hardwood Floors
* Alarm System
* Frost Free Refrigerator
* Self Cleaning Oven
* Icemaker
* Cable Ready
* Ceiling Fans
* Private Patio/Balcony
* Garbage Disposal
* Wheelchair Access
* Dishwasher
* Air Conditioning
* W/D Hookups
* Fireplace

Community Overview
Need a home to fit your lifestyle? Offering a contemporary finish with recessed ceilings, ceramic tile, double crown molding, classic finish wood flooring, oak cabinetry, black appliances, urban style scored concrete flooring, stainless steel countertops, track lighting, and black appliances. All of this, with a great location between two major highways, your favorite shopping centers, restaurants, and just minutes from downtown. Please stop by today to chec

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have any available units?
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have?
Some of 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have accessible units?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 has accessible units.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
