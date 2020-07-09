All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Community Amenities

* Covered Parking
* Garages
* Gated Entrance
* Laundry Facilities
* Cable/Satellite TV
* Fitness Center
* Swimming Pool
* Pets (with Limitations)
* Short Term Lease
* Playground
* Business Center
* Discount

Apartment Amenities

* Hardwood Floors
* Alarm System
* Frost Free Refrigerator
* Self Cleaning Oven
* Icemaker
* Cable Ready
* Ceiling Fans
* Private Patio/Balcony
* Garbage Disposal
* Wheelchair Access
* Dishwasher
* Air Conditioning
* W/D Hookups
* Fireplace

Community Overview
Need a home to fit your lifestyle? Offering a contemporary finish with recessed ceilings, ceramic tile, double crown molding, classic finish wood flooring, oak cabinetry, black appliances, urban style scored concrete flooring, stainless steel countertops, track lighting, and black appliances. All of this, with a great location between two major highways, your favorite shopping centers, restaurants, and just minutes from downtown. Please stop by today to chec

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have any available units?
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have?
Some of 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have accessible units?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 has accessible units.
Does 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd Unit: B1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin