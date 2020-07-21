Rent Calculator
4618 Blue Meadow Drive
4618 Blue Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4618 Blue Meadow Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 - Ready for Move in!!! Southeast Austin. - 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathroom home. Wood floors throughout. New Fridge
Ready for move in.
Call or text 512-470-1610 to schedule a tour.
(RLNE5144350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have any available units?
4618 Blue Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4618 Blue Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Blue Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Blue Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Blue Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Blue Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
