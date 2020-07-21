4618 Blue Meadow Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4/2 - Ready for Move in!!! Southeast Austin. - 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathroom home. Wood floors throughout. New Fridge

Ready for move in.



Call or text 512-470-1610 to schedule a tour.



(RLNE5144350)