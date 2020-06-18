Rent Calculator
4615 White Elm Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4615 White Elm Dr.
4615 White Elm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4615 White Elm Drive, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- GREAT PROPERTY / SUPER LOCATION!!! EASY ACCESS TO WILLIAM CANNON / MO-PAC SHOPPING/DINNING. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, JUST INSTALLED CARPET. BACK YARD BACKS UP TO GREENBELT. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN
(RLNE4382881)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have any available units?
4615 White Elm Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4615 White Elm Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4615 White Elm Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 White Elm Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 White Elm Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. offer parking?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have a pool?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 White Elm Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 White Elm Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
